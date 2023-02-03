VIDEO: Rita Moreno Plays Castanets on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

The legendary Rita Moreno makes an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Friday, February 3.

Jennifer congratulates fellow EGOT winner Rita on her historic achievement as the first Hispanic and 3rd person in history to receive the coveted honor and Rita shares how her husband encouraged her to move her awards out of the garage to display them with pride in the living room.

The "80 For Brady" star reveals what it felt like to be in the crowd at THE MARCH on Washington when Martin Luther KING Jr. gave his iconic "I Have a Dream" speech, witnessing Mahalia Jackson encourage Dr. KING to talk about his dream.

Then, Rita talks about her first time meeting Ludacris on the set of "Fast X," how they became fast friends, and that they are now texting buddies. Plus, DON'T miss Rita showing Jennifer how she got her start as a classic Spanish dancer playing castanets!

Next week kicks off with star of "Harlem" Meagan Good, actress/comedian Yvette Nicole Brown, and the iconic Patti LaBelle. Plus, fellow EGOT winner John Legend helps Jennifer celebrate the 100th episode of her talk show, followed by actress Alison Brie, and author Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt.

