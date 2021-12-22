VIDEO: Reese Witherspoon Reveals Favorite LEGALLY BLONDE Costume

Reese Witherspoon was a guest on the Drew Barrymore Show TODAY to promote her new film, Sing 2. At the end of the interview Witherspoon participated in Barrymore's "Final Five", a segment in which the audience asks her five final questions.

One audience member asked Witherspoon which of her Legally Blonde costumes that she kept is her favorite. Find out her answer in the video below!

Reese Witherspoon first player her iconic character of Elle Woods in the 2001 film. A sequel to the film was later released in 2003. A third installment is currently in the works with Mindy Kaling penning the screenplay.