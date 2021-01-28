VIDEO: Rami Malek Talks About Meeting Robin Williams on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Rami Malek shares what it was like to work with Robin Williams on Night at the Museum, then dishes on the overwhelming experience of landing the role of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody and hanging out with Denzel Washington on The Little Things set.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!