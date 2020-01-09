VIDEO: Quentin Tarantino Talks GOLDEN GIRLS and RESERVOIR DOGS on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Article Pixel Jan. 9, 2020  

Quentin Tarantino directs his interview as he talks to Jimmy about how the acting gig he landed on The Golden Girls as an Elvis impersonator helped him create Reservoir Dogs and how his record collection helps him write movies.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags.

VIDEO: Quentin Tarantino Talks GOLDEN GIRLS and RESERVOIR DOGS on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON
Click Here to Watch the Video!play




Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Bobby Cannavale Talks Acting Onstage with His Wife Rose Byrne in MEDEA
  • VIDEO: Behind The Scenes Of The SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER Reunion Flash Mob
  • VIDEO: Irene Sankoff and David Hein Talk MY MOTHER'S LESBIAN JEWISH WICCAN WEDDING Reunion Concert in Toronto
  • VIDEO: Rose Byrne & Bobby Cannavale Talk Starring in MEDEA & Life With Two Young Boys
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement