VIDEO: Quentin Tarantino Talks GOLDEN GIRLS and RESERVOIR DOGS on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Quentin Tarantino directs his interview as he talks to Jimmy about how the acting gig he landed on The Golden Girls as an Elvis impersonator helped him create Reservoir Dogs and how his record collection helps him write movies.

