VIDEO: Prime Video Releases COSMIC LOVE Official Trailer

The series will premiere all 10 episodes on Prime Video on Friday, August 12. 

Jul. 27, 2022  

Prime Video released the official trailer for the first season of Cosmic Love. The series will premiere all 10 episodes on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on Friday, August 12.

In this one-of-a-kind social experiment, four individuals attempt to find their perfect spouse via astrological matchmaking. Each individual represents one of the four elements of astrology (Air, Fire, Water, Earth). Their romantic adventure takes place at a retreat run by a mystical guide, the Astro Chamber. They mingle, match, date, eliminate, and eventually make the biggest decision of their lives... will they marry their match, based solely on their astrology?

The show's astrologers, best-selling authors Ophira and Tali Edut (The AstroTwins), guide our singles throughout the season by way of the mysterious Astro Chamber (voiced by Cree Summer).

Cosmic Love is produced by Amazon Studios and Hudsun Media. Jess Castro (Love Island, American Idol) serves as showrunner and executive producer for the series. Michael Rourke (House of DVF, The Toy Box) for Hudsun Media, Hashim Williams (Barbershop Medicine, THE BACHELOR franchise), and Nathan Coyle also executive produce, along with Viki Cacciatore (Running WILD with Bear Grylls, American Ninja Warrior).

Cosmic Love, which was developed by Hudsun Media, will also have a localized version filmed in France, as previously announced.

Watch the new trailer here:

