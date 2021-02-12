Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Pete Davidson Shared Alex Moffat's Instagram Password with All the SNL Writers

Alex Moffat talks about being a new dad.

Feb. 12, 2021  

Alex Moffat talks about being a new dad, shares how Pete Davidson starting an Instagram account for him and pitches an SNL sketch to Jimmy Fallon.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


