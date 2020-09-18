VIDEO: Penn & Teller Perform a Special Card Trick on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Penn & Teller talk about the new season of Penn & Teller: Fool Us.
Penn & Teller talk about the new season of Penn & Teller: Fool Us and perform a card trick for Jimmy over Zoom.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!
