VIDEO: Penn & Teller Perform a Special Card Trick on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Penn & Teller talk about the new season of Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

Sep. 18, 2020  

Penn & Teller talk about the new season of Penn & Teller: Fool Us and perform a card trick for Jimmy over Zoom.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

