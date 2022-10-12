Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Peacock Shares THE CAPTURE Season Two Trailer

All episodes premiere on Peacock on Thursday, November 3.

Oct. 12, 2022  

Peacock has shared the trailer for season two of The Capture. The new season will premiere on Thursday, November 3.

Season two of THE CAPTURE will again question if we can really believe what we see. Britain is under siege: hacked news feeds, manipulated media, and interference in politics. Entrenched in the UK's own 'Correction' unit, DCI Rachel Carey finds herself in the middle of a new conspiracy - with a new target.

But how can she solve this case when she can't even trust her closest colleagues? Escalating from the CCTV thriller of series one, the six-part run features 'invisible' assassins, the terrifying rise of deepfake technology, the ever-growing tension between government and Big Tech, and corruption at the heart of the British media.

The cast includes Holliday Grainger, Paapa Essiedu, Indira Varma, Andy Nyman, Ron Perlman, Rob Yang, Ben Miles, Lia Williams, Cavan Clerkin, Ginny Holder, and Nigel Lindsay.

Watch the trailer for the new season here:

Regional Awards

