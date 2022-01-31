VIDEO: Peacock Shares TAKE NOTE Musical Comedy Series Trailer

Peacock has shared the new trailer for Take Note, a new musical comedy series debuting on February 24.

14-year-old Calvin Richards has a wonderful, close-knit family who can survive anything as long as they're together. And good thing because Calvin was chosen to compete on a tween reality singing show - "Take Note" - and they're going to spend the summer navigating the crazy ups and downs of new friendships and competitions, while being thrust into the national spotlight.

The cast includes Braelyn Rankins ("Doom Patrol," "Genius: Aretha"), Nadine Whiteman Roden ("Designated Survivor," "Murdoch Mysteries"), Aadin Church (Broadway's "Dreamgirls," "Sister Act") and Sebastian Spencer ("Overlord and the Underwoods").

Take Note will introduce a new generation to Pop, R&B, Country, and Rock classics along with originals by emerging musicians written specifically for the series.

Watch the new trailer here: