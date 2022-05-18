VIDEO: Peacock Shares QUEER AS FOLK Reboot Trailer

Peacock has shared the trailer for the upcoming Queer as Folk reboot. From creator Stephen Dunn, the vibrant reimagining of the groundbreaking British series created by Russell T. Davies, premieres exclusively on Peacock Thursday, June 9.

QUEER AS FOLK is a vibrant reimagining of the groundbreaking British series created by Russell T. Davies, exploring a diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy.

"Like most queer '90s kids, I had a unique relationship with the original Queer as Folk. Growing up, I was desperate for any sort of connection with people like me. It was the first time I really felt seen. The show offered a new paradigm - one where we could accept and celebrate queer love, families, and communities on a global stage. It was truly iconic. I am honored that Russell T. Davies, the creator of the original series, entrusted me to continue this legacy," says creator Stephen Dunn.

Watch the official trailer here:

Queer As Folk Cast & Character Descriptions

Devin Way (he/him) will play Brodie (he/him), a charming and sometimes chaotic commitment-phobe who finds a reason to stay in New Orleans after tragedy rocks his community.

Fin Argus (they/them) will play Mingus (he/him/they/them), a cocky high schooler whose confidence belies their lack of real world experience.

Jesse James Keitel (she/her) will play Ruthie (she/her), a trans, semi-reformed party girl who is struggling to grow up.

CG (they/them) will play Shar (they/them), a non-binary professor navigating the rocky transition from punk to parenthood.

Johnny Sibilly (he/him) will play Noah (he/him), a successful lawyer who is not as put together as he seems.

(he/him) will play Winston (he/him), an emotionally distant father.

Armand Fields (they/them) will play Bussey (she/her in drag he/him out of drag), the reigning drag queen and matriarch of the local scene.

Chris Renfro (they/them) will play Daddius (he/they), a fun-loving hedonist who is always the life of the party.

Eric Graise (he/him) will play Marvin (he/him), a jaded barfly who DNGAF about your problems.

Sachin Bhatt (he/him) will play Ali (he/him), an empathetic sex worker.

Benito Skinner (he/him) will play Jack Cole Jordan (he/him), a self-aggrandizing influencer.

Nyle DiMarco (he/him) will play Leo (he/him), a charming grad student.

Lukas Gage (he/him) will play Eric (he/him), a personal trainer.

Megan Stalter (she/her) will play Meg (she/her), an aspiring singer.

Olli Haaskivi (he/him) will play George (he/him), a friend from the mall.

Calvin Seabrooks (he/him) will play Taylor (he/him), a reluctant dinner party guest.