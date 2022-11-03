Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Peacock Shares A FRIEND OF THE FAMILY: TRUE EVIL Documentary Trailer

A FRIEND OF THE FAMILY: TRUE EVIL is produced by Dateline Productions.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 03, 2022  

A FRIEND OF THE FAMILY: TRUE EVIL, a companion to Peacock's hit limited drama series A Friend of the Family, further explores the story of Jan Broberg who was kidnapped and sexually abused by a family friend, Robert Berchtold, nearly 50 years ago.

The documentary follows Jan on her road to healing as she revisits the scenes of the crime (including the bedroom where her abuse began and where police finally rescued her in Mexico). It also features never-before-revealed information from another Berchtold victim, who Jan meets on her journey, as well as an emotional and honest conversation with Jan's mother about the events that took place years ago.

Through interviews with Jan and members of her family, including her mother and son, the documentary dives into how a family comes to terms with the generational trauma that can affect survivors and their loved ones years after the abuse took place.

A FRIEND OF THE FAMILY: TRUE EVIL is produced by Dateline Productions. Andrea Canning serves as Correspondent, Paul F. Ryan serves as Executive Producer, and Izhar Harpaz serves as Supervising Producer.

A Friend of the Family: True Evil, the documentary companion to Peacock's popular scripted series, is the story of Jan Broberg, who survived years of childhood sexual abuse at the hands of family friend and neighbor, Robert Berchtold.

Through all-new interviews with Jan and her family, NBC News correspondent Andrea Canning explores in detail how Berchtold methodically and deviously gained access to Jan, exploited her family, instigated encounters with - and blackmailed - both her parents, and brainwashed Jan to believe that aliens would kill her and harm her sisters and parents if she didn't bend to his will.

As Jan confronts the painful events that shaped her, she meets another survivor of Berchtold's abuse, who shares her own experiences for the first time. Through Jan's journey, this saga of lies, deceit, and inhumanity becomes a powerful story of endurance, courage, and a family's life-affirming bond.

Watch the new trailer here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Jessica Chastain & More to Present at The 56th Annual CMA Awards Photo
Jessica Chastain & More to Present at The 56th Annual CMA Awards
This year’s CMA Awards presenters include two-time World Series Champ, MVP and Los Angeles Dodgers Star Mookie Betts; CMA Musical Event of the Year nominee this year, BRELAND; Academy Award® winner Jessica Chastain; the broadcast will feature performances by Brandy Clark, Kelly Clarkson, Reba McEntire, Katy Perry, and more.
flipturn announces Second Half of Headline Shadowglow Tour Photo
flipturn announces Second Half of Headline 'Shadowglow' Tour
Shows are selling out in advance, even with increased room capacity (Boston’s Paradise Rock Club, over 1000 tickets), and second nights added in select cities like New York’s Bowery Ballroom (1,100+ tickets). In Los Angeles, the band tripled their sales in less than a year, from Moroccan Lounge in 2021 to a sold-out Teragram Ballroom last month.
VIDEO: Netflix Shares THE NOEL DIARY Trailer Starring Justin Hartley Photo
VIDEO: Netflix Shares THE NOEL DIARY Trailer Starring Justin Hartley
When best-selling author Jake Turner (Justin Hartley) returns home at Christmas to settle his estranged mother's estate, he discovers a diary that may hold secrets to his own past and that of Rachel (Barrett Doss) - an intriguing young woman on a mission of her own. Watch the new video trailer for the film now!

From This Author - Michael Major


THE DAY OF THE JACKAL Series Ordered at PeacockTHE DAY OF THE JACKAL Series Ordered at Peacock
November 3, 2022

The series is inspired by Frederick Forsyth’s seminal thriller The Day of The Jackal and the award-winning 1973 film adaptation from Universal Pictures. The new series is a reimagining of the novel and film. The series will be written & showrun by Ronan Bennett (Top Boy, Public Enemies) and Brian Kirk (Game of Thrones, Luther) is set to direct.
Heather Trost Releases 'The Debutante'Heather Trost Releases 'The Debutante'
November 3, 2022

As Heather Trost put together her new album Desert Flowers, she imagined herself sitting out on the mesa amidst the arid climate and sand. Even with such little water to survive, wildflowers bloom. This vision is an embellishment of Trost’s Albuquerque surroundings, an intersection of rural splendor and emptiness.
WHITE LUNG Release New Single 'If You're Gone'WHITE LUNG Release New Single 'If You're Gone'
November 3, 2022

White Lung’s fifth and final album, Premonition is about birth and rebirth. It’s about leaving behind nihilism while refusing to give up the freedom that it offers. It’s about raging against the world while still finding space within it for hope and love. It’s about growing—and growing older—without losing the furious energy of youth.
NEIL YOUNG: HARVEST TIME is Coming to Cinemas WorldwideNEIL YOUNG: HARVEST TIME is Coming to Cinemas Worldwide
November 3, 2022

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Young’s bestselling album Harvest, the feature is a never been seen before fan piece including footage from Northern California, London, and Nashville, during its creation. The exclusive cinema event begins with a personal introduction from Young about the film and signature album.
Selena Gomez Releases New Single 'My Mind & Me' From Upcoming Apple TV+ DocumentarySelena Gomez Releases New Single 'My Mind & Me' From Upcoming Apple TV+ Documentary
November 3, 2022

Selena Gomez has released her new single, 'My Mind & Me,' from her new documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” directed and produced by Alek Keshishian ('Madonna: Truth or Dare”). Watch the new lyric video for the single now!