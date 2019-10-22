VIDEO: Paul Rudd Talks About Being a Crossword Answer on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN!

James Corden welcomes his guests Paul Rudd and Hasan Minhaj, and James asks Paul about the importance of making the New York Times crossword puzzle, and Paul explains why his last name is the perfect crossword answer. And James asks the two about their shared experience of never realizing their basketball dreams.

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show" below!

