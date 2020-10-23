VIDEO: Patton Oswalt Says He Wants Tiny Flamethrowers at the Presidential Debate

Patton Oswalt breaks down what measures he would take to give Americans the presidential debate they deserve.

Patton Oswalt breaks down what measures he would take to give Americans the presidential debate they deserve, shares his thoughts on Joe Biden and Donald Trump's music tastes and talks about starting comedy the same week as Dave Chappelle.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

