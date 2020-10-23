Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Patton Oswalt Says He Wants Tiny Flamethrowers at the Presidential Debate

Patton Oswalt breaks down what measures he would take to give Americans the presidential debate they deserve.

Oct. 23, 2020  

Patton Oswalt breaks down what measures he would take to give Americans the presidential debate they deserve, shares his thoughts on Joe Biden and Donald Trump's music tastes and talks about starting comedy the same week as Dave Chappelle.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

