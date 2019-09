Actress Patricia Heaton won two Emmys for playing Debra Barone in the hit CBS show "Everybody Loves Raymond." Heaton is returning to CBS as the star of the new series "Carol's Second Act." In it, she plays Carol Kenney, a divorcee in her fifties who pursues her dream of becoming a doctor. She joined "CBS This Morning" to discuss what it's like being number one on the call sheet.

Photo Credit: Michele Crowe/CBS





