VIDEO: Paramount Plus Shares ICARLY Season Two Trailer & Release Date

Paramount+ TODAY released the official trailer for season two of its hit original series iCARLY. The season will premiere with two all-new episodes, beginning on Friday, April 8, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Australia and the Nordics.

Produced by Nickelodeon Studios and based on the original hit sitcom, iCARLY follows Carly Shay, the original influencer, and her friends as they navigate work, love and family in their 20s. Following the two-episode season premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Fridays.

The 10-episode second season of Paramount+'s iCARLY picks up right after the first season ended, with Carly refocusing her attention on her friends and family following her romantic complications, all while working to boost her revived web channel. Spencer and Harper must also navigate new personal and career developments, while Freddie balances raising Millicent with a new app and a new girlfriend. The series stars Miranda Cosgrove as Carly, Jerry Trainor as Spencer, Nathan Kress as Freddie, Laci Mosley as Harper and Jaidyn Triplett as Millicent.

Nickelodeon's original "iCarly" series, which ran from 2007-2012, followed a group of best friends as they created a webcast for and about kids their age while grappling with everyday problems and adventures. During its initial run, "iCarly" became a pop-culture staple and regularly broke viewership records among audiences of all ages. The original "iCarly" series was created by Dan Schneider.

iCARLY for Paramount+ is produced by Nickelodeon Studios and is executive produced by Ali Schouten ("Champions"), Jonathan Fener ("American Housewife") and Miranda Cosgrove, with Schouten and Fener also serving as showrunners. Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress and Alissa Vradenburg ("The Simple Life") serve as producers.

Watch the new trailer here: