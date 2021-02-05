Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Olivio Rodrigo Performs 'drivers license' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Rodrigo began her career performing in school plays and regional musical theatre productions.

Feb. 5, 2021  

Olivia Rodrigo performs "drivers license" for The Tonight Show.

Watch the performance below!

Rodrigo began her career performing in school plays and regional musical theatre productions.

With nearly 300 million streams worldwide, the season one hit she wrote and composed, "All I Want," entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart at #90 and has been certified Gold in the U.S. and Canada. Rodrigo also debuted at #18 on the Billboard Emerging Artists chart.

The singer, songwriter, and actress currently stars on "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series." Previously, Rodrigo stared as Paige Olvera in Disney Channel's live-action comedy "Bizaardvark." Her first professional acting job was in an Old Navy commercial and she then went on to star as the bubbly Grace Thomas in the popular direct-to-DVD movie, "An American Girl: Grace Stirs Up Success."

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

VIDEO: Olivio Rodrigo Performs 'drivers license' on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured BroadwayWorld Events

Check out these concerts...
Wayne Brady On Demand
Wayne Brady On Demand
IT?S WOMEN?S PLAY presents OFFENSIVE TO SOME 3/3 7 PM ET
IT?S WOMEN?S PLAY presents OFFENSIVE TO SOME 3/3 7 PM ET
Kelli O?Hara & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
Kelli O?Hara & Seth Rudetsky On Demand

Related Articles View More TV Stories
SON OF THE SOUTH, Final Performance By Brian Dennehy, Will Be Available On Film Photo

SON OF THE SOUTH, Final Performance By Brian Dennehy, Will Be Available On Film

78th Annual Golden Globe Awards Artwork Revealed, Featuring Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Photo

78th Annual Golden Globe Awards Artwork Revealed, Featuring Tina Fey and Amy Poehler

Comedian Byron Kennedy Signs With Marathon Talent Agency Photo

Comedian Byron Kennedy Signs With Marathon Talent Agency

SHOPLIFTERS OF THE WORLD Will Be Released March 26 Photo

SHOPLIFTERS OF THE WORLD Will Be Released March 26


More Hot Stories For You