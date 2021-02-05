VIDEO: Olivio Rodrigo Performs 'drivers license' on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Rodrigo began her career performing in school plays and regional musical theatre productions.
Olivia Rodrigo performs "drivers license" for The Tonight Show.
Watch the performance below!
With nearly 300 million streams worldwide, the season one hit she wrote and composed, "All I Want," entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart at #90 and has been certified Gold in the U.S. and Canada. Rodrigo also debuted at #18 on the Billboard Emerging Artists chart.
The singer, songwriter, and actress currently stars on "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series." Previously, Rodrigo stared as Paige Olvera in Disney Channel's live-action comedy "Bizaardvark." Her first professional acting job was in an Old Navy commercial and she then went on to star as the bubbly Grace Thomas in the popular direct-to-DVD movie, "An American Girl: Grace Stirs Up Success."
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!
