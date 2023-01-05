VIDEO: OWN Shares LOVE & MARRIAGE: D.C. Season Two Trailer

OWN reveals new cast images and the official supertease for season two of "Love & Marriage: D.C.," which bows on Saturday, January 21 at 8pm ET/PT.

The second season of "Love & Marriage: D.C." will introduce a new power couple to the group, Joi Carter and Clifton Pettie, who became instantly smitten on the Potomac iteration of OWN's "Ready to Love" series in 2021, and were engaged earlier this year. The series will also continue to follow Erana and Jamie Tyler, and Ashley Silva and her husband on-air personality DJ Quicksilva.

In the season two premiere episode titled "Changing of the Guard," the group is back but where are the Samuels? Quick and Ashley adjust to changes with the release of Ashley's book. Joi and Clifton from "Ready to Love" join the party. Jayson's going away celebration goes left when Jamie and Little Jamie nearly come to blows.

OWN will debut a one-hour season one recap special for "Love & Marriage: D.C." on January 14 at 9pm ET/PT to get viewers caught up and ready for a new season of drama.

"Love & Marriage: D.C." is produced for OWN by Kingdom Reign Entertainment with Carlos King, Angela Dugan, Brent Nisbett, and Tarin Laughlin serving as executive producers.

Watch the new trailer here: