VIDEO: OWN Announces Season Premiere and Releases Trailer for READY TO LOVE

WN: OPRAH WINFREY NETWORK announced today that the highly anticipated new season of its hit dating series "Ready to Love" from Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment will premiere on Saturday, October 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Record breaking Hollywood producer Will Packer's popular dating series "Ready to Love," hosted by Thomas "Nephew Tommy" Miles, explores the real-life dating interactions of sexy, successful and grown Black men and women in their mid-30s to early 50s who are each looking for lasting love and an authentic relationship.

A unique twist on a typical dating show, "Ready to Love," provides opportunities for both the men and women to decide who stays and who goes as the tables turn weekly in the search for true love in Atlanta.

Over the course of its first cycle last fall, the series' Saturday average grew +78% in women 25-54 and +57% in total viewers, while driving OWN to be Saturday night's #1 cable network among African-American women 25-54.

Watch the official new "Ready to Love" trailer below!

"Ready to Love" is produced by Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment. Will Packer is executive producer. Will Packer Media's Kelly Smith, Lighthearted's Rob LaPlante and Jeff Spangler also executive produce along with Anthony Sylvester.





