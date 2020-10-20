Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Neve Campbell Talks SCREAM Reboot on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Article Pixel

Neve Campbell pulls up to her DRIVE-INterview.

Oct. 20, 2020  

Neve Campbell pulls up to her DRIVE-INterview to chat with Kelly about her inspiring new Disney+ movie, "Clouds," shooting the "Scream" reboot, and why her kids definitely won't be watching the iconic '90s horror film anytime soon. Tune in to the show for more with Neve!

Watch the clip below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

VIDEO: Neve Campbell Talks SCREAM Reboot on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You