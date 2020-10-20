VIDEO: Neve Campbell Talks SCREAM Reboot on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Neve Campbell pulls up to her DRIVE-INterview.

Neve Campbell pulls up to her DRIVE-INterview to chat with Kelly about her inspiring new Disney+ movie, "Clouds," shooting the "Scream" reboot, and why her kids definitely won't be watching the iconic '90s horror film anytime soon. Tune in to the show for more with Neve!

Watch the clip below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

