Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Netflix Shares Teaser For Guillermo del Toro's PINOCCHIO

The new film is set to begin streaming in December.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 27, 2022  

Netflix has shared the teaser trailer for Guillermo del Toro's new version of Pinocchio. The new film is set to begin streaming in December.

Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro reinvents Carlo Collodi's classic tale of the wooden marionette who is magically brought to life in order to mend the heart of a grieving woodcarver named Geppetto.

This whimsical, stop-motion film directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson follows the mischievous and disobedient adventures of Pinocchio in his pursuit of a place in the world.

Directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson, the film features an all-star voice cast with Ewan McGregor as Cricket, David Bradley as Geppetto, and introducing Gregory Mann as Pinocchio. Other cast includes Finn Wolfhard, Academy Award® winner Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, with Academy Award® winner Christoph Waltz and Academy Award® winner Tilda Swinton.

Watch the new teaser trailer here:

VIDEO: Netflix Shares Teaser For Guillermo del Toro's PINOCCHIO
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: BET+ Shares THE MS. PAT SHOW Season Two Trailer
July 26, 2022

The Ms. Pat Show, which received a Emmy nomination for “Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series”, is a BET+ multi-camera sitcom that’s inspired by the stand-up comedy and memoir of comedian Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams. The show follows a fictionalized version of a former convicted felon turned suburban mom and stand-up performer in middle America.
Dom Dolla Announced as Headliner for Up & Up Festival
July 26, 2022

The Monster Energy Up & Up concept is like the Final Four of College Music Festivals: Up & Up ambassador teams rally their student bodies in an intense 48-hour campaign to generate the most ticket pre-sales to a festival that they will co-produce — but only if their school wins. The festival only processes credit cards from the winning schools. 
Little Dragon Release a Remix of OLAN's 'Wake & Return'
July 26, 2022

The Swedish quartet has established itself as one of the world’s most beloved bands. Unafraid to experiment and continually evolve their sound, Little Dragon have released six studio albums, each genre-defying as the last, whilst also collaborating with the likes of Gorillaz, SBTRKT, Flume, De La Soul and many more.
'Judy Garland: The Greatest Night in Show Business History' 1961 Concert to Be Released on High-Definition Audio
July 26, 2022

The Canadian label High Definition Tape Transfers, Inc. (HDTT), which specializes in high-definition releases of classical, jazz and pop classics and whose extensive catalogue ranges from Duke Ellington to Gustav Mahler, is proud to release the high-definition release of Judy Garland: The Greatest Night in Show Business History.
Taimane Releases New Single 'Pipeline's Daughter'
July 26, 2022

The single, “Pipeline’s Daughter,” and accompanying music video are available now. In June, Taimane kicked off her first tour since before the pandemic playing a string of dates across the United Kingdom including performances at the Glastonbury Festival sharing the bill with 2022 headliners Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, and Kendrick Lamar.