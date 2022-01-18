VIDEO: Netflix Shares THE CUPHEAD SHOW! Trailer

Netflix has released the new trailer for The Cuphead Show!, which is set to be released on February 18.

Based on the award-winning video game that smashed onto the scene with a gorgeous retro animation style, The Cuphead Show! is a character-driven comedy series following the unique misadventures of loveable, impulsive scamp Cuphead and his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman.

As the two scour their surreal homeworld of the Inkwell Isles IN SEARCH OF fun and adventure, they always have each other's back. Unless there's only one cookie left, in which case it's every cup for himself. The Cuphead Show! combines nostalgic delights, side-splitting gags, and a healthy dose of the heebie jeebies-especially when a ridiculously weird nemesis, The Devil himself, arrives on the scene to toy with our heroes.

For KING Features, C.J. Kettler will serve as the Executive Producer and Cuphead creators Chad and Jared Moldenhauer will serve as Executive Producers for Studio MDHR. The series will be produced by Netflix Animation and is executive produced by Emmy and Annie Award-winning producer, Dave Wasson (Mickey Mouse Shorts) and co-executive produced by Cosmo Segurson (Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling).

Watch the new trailer here: