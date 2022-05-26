VIDEO: Netflix Shares SNOWFLAKE MOUNTAIN Trailer
The new series is set to debut on June 22.
Snowflake Mountain is a funny, warm-hearted reality show which takes a bunch of clueless kidults who aren't yet living to their full potential and puts them through their paces at a wilderness survival retreat to try and kickstart them into standing on their own two feet.
The back-to-basics camp is a rude awakening to just how pampered their lives have been so far. At stake is a transformative cash prize for the lucky winner. There's no running water, no parents to wait on them, and, worst of all, no Wi-Fi. But, by connecting to nature, they'll learn to graduate as fully-functioning adults.
Watch the new trailer here: