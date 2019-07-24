VIDEO: Netflix Shares ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK Official Seasons 1-6 Recap

Jul. 24, 2019  

Don't remember what happened in the previous six seasons of OITNB? We've got you covered. The final episodes, July 26.

Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with over 148 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

