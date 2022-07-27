VIDEO: Netflix Shares NEVER HAVE I EVER Season Three Trailer

Netfix has shared the trailer for season three of Never Have I Ever. The new season is set to begin streaming on Friday, August 12.

In Season 3 of the coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever, Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships.

This season, Terry Hu joins as Addison, a crazy hot non-binary person from the local private school, Addison brings more than just their impressive trivia skills to Devi's friend group.

Deacon Phillippe joins as Parker, Devi's debate team rival from a well-funded private school, he's able to coast through debate tournaments thanks to his school's advantages and is always down to party.

Never Have I Ever is created by executive producer Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as co-creator, executive producer, showrunner and writer. Never Have I Ever is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment's Howard Klein and David Miner.

Watch the new trailer here: