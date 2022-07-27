Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Netflix Shares NEVER HAVE I EVER Season Three Trailer

The new season is set to begin streaming on Friday, August 12. 

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 27, 2022  

Netfix has shared the trailer for season three of Never Have I Ever. The new season is set to begin streaming on Friday, August 12.

In Season 3 of the coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever, Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships.

This season, Terry Hu joins as Addison, a crazy hot non-binary person from the local private school, Addison brings more than just their impressive trivia skills to Devi's friend group.

Deacon Phillippe joins as Parker, Devi's debate team rival from a well-funded private school, he's able to coast through debate tournaments thanks to his school's advantages and is always down to party.

Never Have I Ever is created by executive producer Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as co-creator, executive producer, showrunner and writer. Never Have I Ever is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment's Howard Klein and David Miner.

Watch the new trailer here:

VIDEO: Netflix Shares NEVER HAVE I EVER Season Three Trailer
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Adult Swim Reveals RICK & MORTY Season Six Global Premiere Date
July 27, 2022

Rick and Morty was the #1 comedy across all US cable in 2017, 2019, and 2021. Since launch, Rick and Morty ranks as one of the top series for HBO Max, both domestically and globally. Lifetime to date, Rick and Morty has been viewed over 10B times globally, across linear, digital, and streaming.
VIDEO: OWN Network Shares READY TO LOVE Season Six Trailer
July 27, 2022

Host Tommy Miles heads to Miami, “The Magic City,” with 20 sexy singles to kick off the season with a pool mixer, where the veteran host advises the newcomers to seek 'love over lust.' But it wouldn't be Ready To Love without curveballs, drama, and love triangles. Watch the new video trailer for season six of Ready to Love now!
William Parker to Release Monumental Archival Set 'Universal Tonality'
July 27, 2022

Clocking in at nearly two hours and featuring six extended pieces flowing across two discs, Universal Tonality documents a performance that took place at Roulette in Manhattan's TriBeCa neighborhood in December 2002 (one of the final concerts at the venue's original loft space). Parker invited 16 musicians of various ages, cultures and backgrounds.
Lollapalooza Expands Global Reach With The Addition Of Lollapalooza India
July 27, 2022

Lollapalooza India will mark the first time the world-class festival will take place on Asian shores, with a full 2 days of music across four stages. With the addition of Lollapalooza India, the global brand has grown to eight countries on four continents including the United States, Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France and Sweden.  
Big Joanie Announces 'Back Home' LP
July 27, 2022

Black feminist punk band Big Joanie have announced their album Back Home. Following last month’s “Happier Still” single, the news is delivered alongside brand new rock ‘n roll ballad “In My Arms,” arriving with a summery video directed by Lydia Garrett (Girls In Film Productions) celebrating queer love and friendship. Watch the new music video now!