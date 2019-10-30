VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for Season Two of END OF THE F***ING WORLD

Today, Netflix debuted the key art and a new trailer for The End of the F***ing World Season 2, featuring an exclusive cover of Billy Idol's White Wedding by Graham Coxon. The series returns to Netflix November 5th*. (*In all territories outside the UK)

Watch the trailer below!

Alyssa (Jessica Barden, The Lobster) is still dealing with the fallout of the events of the first series. The second series sees the introduction of the new character of Bonnie, played by BIFA-winning Naomi Ackie (Lady Macbeth, the forthcoming Star Wars: Episode IX). Bonnie is an outsider with a troubled past and a mysterious connection to Alyssa.

British writer Charlie Covell returns to write the second season of the series which is inspired by the characters from the award-winning series of comic books by Charles Forsman. The original songs and score will again be written and performed by Graham Coxon. British directors Lucy Forbes (In My Skin) and Destiny Ekaragha (Gone Too Far) direct the first and second block respectively.

The series is produced by Clerkenwell Films and Dominic Buchanan Productions. Executive Producers are Murray Ferguson, Ed Macdonald, Andy Baker, Dominic Buchanan, Jonathan Entwistle and Charlie Covell. The End of the F***ing World is a co-production from Netflix and Channel 4.





