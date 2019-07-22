VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for New Documentary Series DIAGNOSIS

Netflix debuts the trailer and announces the launch date for its new doc series, Diagonsis, a Scott Rudin/Lightbox Production, in association with The New York Times, based on the New York Times Magazine Column "Diagnosis" by Dr. Lisa Sanders.

Watch the trailer below!

Based on Dr. Lisa Sanders' hugely popular column in The New York Times Magazine, Diagnosis follows a variety of patients on their respective journeys toward finding a diagnosis, and potentially a cure, for the mysterious illnesses they're living with. By combining the power of global crowdsourcing, social media, and established medical expertise, each case is untangled with illuminating new insights that had previously eluded doctors. Executive produced by Scott Rudin Productions, Lightbox and The New York Times, Diagnosis explores the life-changing impact of receiving a diagnosis for individuals who've been searching for answers, and the healing that comes with connecting with others who can empathize with their experiences.

Diagnosis launches Friday, August 16, 2019 on Netflix.





