VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for New Documentary Series DIAGNOSIS

Jul. 22, 2019  

Netflix debuts the trailer and announces the launch date for its new doc series, Diagonsis, a Scott Rudin/Lightbox Production, in association with The New York Times, based on the New York Times Magazine Column "Diagnosis" by Dr. Lisa Sanders.

Watch the trailer below!

Based on Dr. Lisa Sanders' hugely popular column in The New York Times Magazine, Diagnosis follows a variety of patients on their respective journeys toward finding a diagnosis, and potentially a cure, for the mysterious illnesses they're living with. By combining the power of global crowdsourcing, social media, and established medical expertise, each case is untangled with illuminating new insights that had previously eluded doctors. Executive produced by Scott Rudin Productions, Lightbox and The New York Times, Diagnosis explores the life-changing impact of receiving a diagnosis for individuals who've been searching for answers, and the healing that comes with connecting with others who can empathize with their experiences.

Diagnosis launches Friday, August 16, 2019 on Netflix.

VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for New Documentary Series DIAGNOSIS
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Stephen Curry and Family Belt Out HAMILTON Tunes
  • VIDEO: Lea Salonga and Rachelle Ann Go Perform 'I Know Him So Well'
  • VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Sings Jonas Brothers in Latest Trump Parody
  • VIDEO: Jake Gyllenhaal Says Love Conquers All in SEA WALL / A LIFE

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup