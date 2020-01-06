VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for New Documentary Series CHEER

From the team behind Last Chance U, Netflix's documentary series Cheer follows the competitive cheerleaders of Navarro College in Corsicana, TX.

Led by Monica Aldama, the small junior college has won 14 National Championships since 2000. The stakes on the mat are high, but for these athletes, the only thing more brutal than their workouts and more exceptional than their performances are the stories of adversity and triumph behind the team members themselves. Over the course of six episodes, viewers will join the Navarro College cheerleaders as they face injuries, sacrifice, personal setbacks and triumphs, all leading up to one nail-biting and adrenaline pumping final competition at the National Championship.

Watch the trailer below!

Cheer is produced by One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar. For One Potato: executive producer is Greg Whiteley, supervising producer is Adam Leibowitz, and producers are Arielle Kilker and Chelsea Yarnell. For Boardwalk Pictures, executive producers are Andrew Fried and Dane Lillegard. For Caviar, executive producers are Jasper Thomlinson and Bert Hamelinck.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You