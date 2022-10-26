VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for Neal Brennan's BLOCKS Special

Award winning writer, director and comedian Neal Brennan has a new Netflix stand-up special, Neal Brennan: Blocks which will premiere globally on Netflix November 8th.

In his newest comedy special, Neal Brennan moves physical blocks around the stage in order to explain the emotional and cultural issues that make him feel like something's wrong with him.

From his complicated relationship with his dog Keith, drugs and alcohol, liberalism and his slim chances of finding real everlasting love, Brennan gives the audience an honest and hilarious look inside his psyche.

Brennan's special was directed by Derek Delgaudio and was filmed at the Belasco in Los Angeles.

Watch the new trailer here: