VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for Neal Brennan's BLOCKS Special
Neal Brennan: Blocks will premiere globally on Netflix November 8th.
Award winning writer, director and comedian Neal Brennan has a new Netflix stand-up special, Neal Brennan: Blocks which will premiere globally on Netflix November 8th.
In his newest comedy special, Neal Brennan moves physical blocks around the stage in order to explain the emotional and cultural issues that make him feel like something's wrong with him.
From his complicated relationship with his dog Keith, drugs and alcohol, liberalism and his slim chances of finding real everlasting love, Brennan gives the audience an honest and hilarious look inside his psyche.
Brennan's special was directed by Derek Delgaudio and was filmed at the Belasco in Los Angeles.
Watch the new trailer here:
Related Stories View More TV Stories
From This Author - Michael Major
VIDEO: Cedric the Entertainer Appears on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
October 25, 2022
Actor and comedian Cedric the Entertainer brings the laughs on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” 'The Neighborhood” star talks about working alongside the legendary Patti LaBelle on his sitcom. He also shares why it’s hard to go on vacation with Steve Harvey and how the “Family Feud” host helped him get his start in stand-up comedy. Watch videos now!
Cody Cozz to Release 'Right On Time' on Friday
October 25, 2022
The track was produced by Craig Campbell and Bart Busch, and it was written by Jackie Lee and Justin Wilson. Cody Cozz released his debut single “On My Way” on Craig Campbell’s Grindstone Records in June. He has been teasing the song on his TikTok and has garnered thousands of responses in the last few days.
Saweetie Announces 'The Single Life' Project With New Partnership with Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey
October 25, 2022
Guests were invited to an invite-only private event in Hollywood with a speakeasy theme. The event featured music played by DJ Miss Milan, light bites, and branded photo moments throughout the venue. The Grammy-nominated artist showcased five signature Jack Honey cocktails including Saweet & Sour, Big Mouf Blogs, and more.
Photos: Crunchyroll & Lady Gaga Team Up For Another Chromatica Streetwear Collab
October 25, 2022
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Born This Way Foundation, a nonprofit organization co-founded by Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, with the mission to support youth mental health and work with young people to build a kinder and braver world. Check out photos of the new streetwear collaboration now!
LIVE! WITH KELLY & RYAN Is the Only Syndicated Talk Show To Grow Over the Prior Week in Households
October 25, 2022
During the week of Oct. 10, 2022, “Live with Kelly and Ryan” grew over the prior week by 7% in Households (1.6 rating vs. 1.5 rating) and by 3% in Total Viewers (2.268 million vs. 2.211 million) and held even week to week among Women 25-54 (0.6 rating). “Live” stood as the only syndicated talk show to deliver weekly growth in Households (+7%).
October 25, 2022
Actor and comedian Cedric the Entertainer brings the laughs on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” 'The Neighborhood” star talks about working alongside the legendary Patti LaBelle on his sitcom. He also shares why it’s hard to go on vacation with Steve Harvey and how the “Family Feud” host helped him get his start in stand-up comedy. Watch videos now!
Cody Cozz to Release 'Right On Time' on Friday
October 25, 2022
The track was produced by Craig Campbell and Bart Busch, and it was written by Jackie Lee and Justin Wilson. Cody Cozz released his debut single “On My Way” on Craig Campbell’s Grindstone Records in June. He has been teasing the song on his TikTok and has garnered thousands of responses in the last few days.
Saweetie Announces 'The Single Life' Project With New Partnership with Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey
October 25, 2022
Guests were invited to an invite-only private event in Hollywood with a speakeasy theme. The event featured music played by DJ Miss Milan, light bites, and branded photo moments throughout the venue. The Grammy-nominated artist showcased five signature Jack Honey cocktails including Saweet & Sour, Big Mouf Blogs, and more.
Photos: Crunchyroll & Lady Gaga Team Up For Another Chromatica Streetwear Collab
October 25, 2022
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Born This Way Foundation, a nonprofit organization co-founded by Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, with the mission to support youth mental health and work with young people to build a kinder and braver world. Check out photos of the new streetwear collaboration now!
LIVE! WITH KELLY & RYAN Is the Only Syndicated Talk Show To Grow Over the Prior Week in Households
October 25, 2022
During the week of Oct. 10, 2022, “Live with Kelly and Ryan” grew over the prior week by 7% in Households (1.6 rating vs. 1.5 rating) and by 3% in Total Viewers (2.268 million vs. 2.211 million) and held even week to week among Women 25-54 (0.6 rating). “Live” stood as the only syndicated talk show to deliver weekly growth in Households (+7%).