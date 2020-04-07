VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for MIDDLEDITCH & SCHWARTZ

Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz bring their two-person comedy show, Middleditch & Schwartz, to a global audience in a collection of three completely improvised Netflix comedy specials. Each performance is based entirely on a random audience suggestion. All three parts, each filmed at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts, will premiere on Netflix on April 21, 2020.

Middleditch & Schwartz: Dream Job

The story of two friends, one of whom has an important job interview which spirals into an existential crisis involving photography, The New York Times and JFK airport bathroom stalls. By the end of a hilarious turn of events, Kyle is Saussin, Saussin is Kyle, neither have their dream job, but both know what it means to truly embody a Gazelle.

Middleditch & Schwartz: Law School Magic

What starts as a dreaded final exam for a group of first year law students quickly turns into a test of human morality as the duo encounters an alien, contemplates child abandonment, and dabbles in a bit of magic. "The Breakfast Club" meets "The Chronicles of Narnia" in this imaginary class' quest to learn the difference between paper and digital contracts.

Middleditch & Schwartz: Parking Lot Wedding

Emotions are high in the events leading up to and during a wedding where the priest, a ghost, and the bride and groom's parents are as loose as a caboose. Follow Thomas and Ben down the aisle as they concoct a compelling scenario -- the tale of sixth grade lovers, a robbery-gone-wrong, and the ultimate test of true love.





