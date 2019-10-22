VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for LET IT SNOW

Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming Christmas movie, Let It Snow. When a snowstorm hits a small midwestern town on Christmas Eve, a group of high school seniors find their friendships and love lives colliding thanks to a stranded Pop star, a stolen keg, a squad of competitive dancers, a mysterious woman covered in tin foil, and an epic party at the local Waffle Town. Come Christmas morning, nothing will be the same.

Based on the best-selling book by John Green, Maureen Johnson, and Lauren Myracle, LET IT SNOW stars Isabela Merced, Shameik Moore, Odeya Rush, Liv Hewson, Mitchell Hope, Kiernan Shipka, Jacob Batalon, and Joan Cusack.

Watch the trailer below!

Netflix will release on Let it Snow on November 8, 2019.





