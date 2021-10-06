Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for A BOY CALLED CHRISTMAS

The film will be released November 24.

Oct. 6, 2021  
Watch the new trailer for Netflix's A Boy Called Christmas!

An ordinary young boy called Nikolas sets out on an extraordinary adventure into the snowy north IN SEARCH OF his father who is on a quest to discover the fabled village of the elves, Elfhelm. Taking with him a headstrong reindeer called Blitzen and a loyal pet mouse, Nikolas soon meets his destiny in this magical, comic and endearing story that proves nothing is impossible. A BOY CALLED CHRISTMAS, on Netflix Nov. 24 in select territories.

The film stars Henry Lawfull, Toby Jones, Sally Hawkins, Kristen Wiig, Michiel Huisman, Zoe Colletti, Stephen Merchant (voice), Joel Fry, Rune Temte, Jim Broadbent and Maggie Smith. Directed by Gil Kenan. Adapted from the bestselling book by Matt Haig.

Watch the trailer here:


