VIDEO: Netflix Releases SELLING TAMPA & SELLING SUNSET Season Four Teaser

Are you ready to unlock new drama? Selling Sunset returns for Season 4 on November 24th and introducing the cast of Selling Tampa, which premieres on December 15th.

Set in the world of LA's high-end real estate, Selling Sunset follows the city's most successful female realtors who all work under the same roof at The Oppenheim Group, the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip. They work hard and play harder, as they compete with the cutthroat LA market... and each other.

Joining Jason and Brett Oppenheim in season four are Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald (and Romain Bonnet), Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan.

Along the Florida coast, Selling Tampa follows Allure Realty as it stands out among the crowd. Owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado, this all Black, all female real estate firm has its eyes set on dominating the Suncoast. These ladies are equally as fun as they are fiercely ambitious, with all of them vying to be on top of the lavish world of luxury waterfront real estate. Sharelle has big plans for her brokerage and won't let anyone or anything get in the way of making her dreams a reality.

Sharelle Rosado, Alexis Williams, Anne-Sophie Petit, Colony Reeves, Juawana Williams, Karla Giorgio, Rena Frazier and Tennille Moore star in Selling Tampa.

Watch the new teaser here: