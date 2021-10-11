VIDEO: Netflix Releases New Trailer for Holiday Short ROBIN ROBIN

Watch the trailer for Robin Robin, a new short holiday film coming to Netflix on November 24!

The 30 minute short is produced for Netflix by Academy Award® winning studio, Aardman, based in Bristol, UK, and stars voice cast Bronte Carmichael (Christopher Robin), Adeel Akhtar (Enola Holmes), Golden Globe® winner Gillian Anderson (The Crown) and Oscar® nominee Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?).

When her egg fortuitously rolls into a rubbish dump, Robin is raised by a loving family of burglar mice. As she grows up, her differences become more apparent. Robin sets off on the heist to end all heists to prove to her family that she can be a really good mouse - but ends up discovering who she really is.

Bronte Carmichael will voice Robin. When her egg falls from the nest, Robin is adopted by a family of mice, and raised as one of their own. Not quite a bird and not quite a mouse, but full of determination. Robin sets out on an adventure to prove herself and just maybe, get a sandwich. Adeel Akhtar voices Dad Mouse, a caring but cautious soul who is single-handedly raising a family of five children (one of them happens to be an adopted bird).

Richard E Grant will voice Magpie, an obsessive collector of shiney 'stuff'. Magpie takes Robin under his 'wing', on a journey of self discovery. Underneath his many ruffled feathers he really is a good egg. Gillian Anderson voices Cat. The villain of the story who just so happens to know a place where everything is welcome, her tummy!

Watch the trailer here: