VIDEO: Netflix Releases First Look at BAD SPORT

Netflix has released a first look at their new series Bad Sport. The series premieres October 6.

Bad Sport looks at six unbelievable stories at the intersection of sports and crime, as told by the athletes, coaches and law enforcement officials at the center of the controversies.

Episodes include the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympic FIGURE SKATING scandal; superstar Indycar driver Randy Lanier's marijuana-smuggling operation; the Arizona State University basketball point-shaving scheme; the horse hitman at the center of an insurance fraud ring; Calciopoli, the biggest match-fixing scandal in Italian football history; and South African cricket captain Hansie Cronje's tragic fall from grace.

Directors include. Luke Sewell, Miles Blaydon-Ryall, Alex Kiehl, Lizzie Kempton, Georgina Cammalleri, and James House.

Watch the new trailer here: