VIDEO: Netflix Drops Trailer for Hip Hop Competition Series Feat. Cardi B, Chance and T.I.

Global superstars Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and Tip "T.I." Harris search for the next hip hop sensation in Rhythm + Flow, Netflix's first music competition show. The series brings together industry legends across a multi-city search in hip hop epicenters Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta and Chicago, to find raw talent and help undiscovered artists pursue their come up.

Starting October 9, new episodes of Rhythm + Flow will roll out each Wednesday, with different phases of the competition featured across 10 hour-long episodes:

Week 1 (Wednesday, October 09): The Auditions (episodes 1-4)

Week 2 (Wednesday, October 16): Cyphers, Rap Battles & Music Videos (episodes 5-7)

Week 3 (Wednesday, October 23): Samples, Collaborations & Finale (episodes 8-10)

Guest talent on the show includesSnoop Dogg, Quavo, Fat Joe, Anderson .Paak, Royce da 5'9," Nipsey Hussle, Big Boi, Killer Mike, Twista, Lupe Fiasco, Jadakiss, Ebro, Miguel, Teyana Taylor, Jhené Aiko, Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, DJ Khaled, Smack, King Los, Sounwave, Hit-Boy, London on da Track, Tay Keith, Denaro Love, Off-the-Wall, Kal Banx, G-Dav, John Legend, DJ Hed, DJ Oreo, DJ Scratch, DJ Holiday, Charm La'Donna, Adam Blackstone.

Executive prodcuers Jeff for the show are Gaspin for Gaspin Media; Jesse Collins for Jesse Collins Entertainment; Nikki BoelproducersLegend, Mike Jackson, and Ty Stiklorius for Get Lifted Film Co.; Jeff Pollack; Cardi B; Chance the Rapper; and Tip "T.I." Harris.





Related Articles View More TV Stories