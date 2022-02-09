Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Netflix Debuts THE WEEKEND AWAY Film Trailer

The new film is set to be released on March 3.

Feb. 9, 2022  

Netflix has debuted the trailer for The Weekend Away. The new film is set to be released on March 3.

A weekend getaway to Croatia goes awry when a woman (Leighton Meester) is accused of killing her best friend (Christina Wolfe) and her efforts to get to the truth uncover a painful secret.

Based on The Weekend Away by Sarah Alderson, the cast features Leighton Meester as "Beth", Christina Wolfe as "Kate", Ziad Bakri as "Zain", and Luke Norris as "Rob".

Watch the new trailer here:

