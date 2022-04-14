VIDEO: Netflix Debuts OUR FATHER Documentary Trailer

Netflix has debuted the trailer for the new documentary film, Our Father. The new feature is set to be released on May 11.

The documentary follows Jacoba Ballard, an only child, conceived via donor sperm, who always dreamed of having a brother or sister. An at-home DNA test led her to the discovery of not one but seven half-siblings - a number that defied best practices in fertility medicine.

As the group set out to learn more about their curious family tree, they soon discovered the sickening truth: Their parents' fertility doctor had been inseminating his patients with his own sperm - without their knowledge or consent.

As Ballard and her newfound siblings realized they've barely begun to untangle his dark web of deceit, their pursuit of justice lies at the heart of this profoundly unsettling story about an unimaginable breach of trust.

Directed by Lucie Jourdan, the documentary was produced by Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold and Mary Lisio.

Watch the new trailer here: