VIDEO: Netflix Debuts NICOLE BYER: BBW (BIG BEAUTIFUL WEIRDO) Trailer

The new special will premiere on December 7.

Nov. 29, 2021  

Netflix has released the trailer for Nicole Byer's new comedy special, premiering December 7.

With her first hour-long Netflix comedy special, Nicole Byer's Big Beautiful Weirdo is sexy, fun and honest. Filmed at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City, the city where she first got her start in stand-up, Nicole discusses everything from how she basically is a vegan (she's just doing her part), what she's looking for in a man, just how crazy this past year-and-a-half has been and much more.

Directed by Betsy Thomas, the special is produced by All Things Comedy.

