VIDEO: Netflix Debuts Lena Waithe's BEAUTY Film Trailer

Netflix has debuted the trailer for Lena Waithe's Beauty. The new film is set to be released on June 29.

The cast includes Niecy Nash, Giancarlo Esposito, Sharon Stone, Aleyse Shannon, Gracie Marie Bradley, Kyle Bary, and Micheal Ward.

A gifted young Black woman struggles to maintain her voice and identity after she's offered a lucrative recording contract, setting off a fierce battle between her family, the label, and her closest friend to determine who will guide her as she makes THE JOURNEY to become a star.

Watch the new trailer here: