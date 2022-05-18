VIDEO: Netflix Debuts HALFTIME Jennifer Lopez Documentary Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for Halftime, a new documentary surrounding the life and career of Jennifer Lopez. The documentary is set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 8 and will stream on Netflix on June 14.

"HALFTIME" offers an intimate peek behind the curtain revealing the grit and determination that makes Jennifer Lopez the icon she is, from her performances onscreen and on stages around the world, to her SUPER BOWL Halftime show, to the recent Presidential inauguration.

The documentary focuses on an international superstar who has inspired people for decades with her perseverance, creative brilliance and cultural contributions. And it's only the beginning. "HALFTIME" serves as the kickoff to the second half of Lopez's life, as she lays bare her evolution as a Latina, a mother, and an artist, taking agency in her career and using her voice for a greater purpose.

Watch the new trailer here: