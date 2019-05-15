VIDEO: Netflix Announces Season Five of BLACK MIRROR

Netflix has announced the return of Black Mirror, which will air its much-anticipated fifth season on Wednesday, June 5th, exclusively on Netflix.

Experience three all-new stories from mastermind Charlie Brooker and executive producer Annabel Jones, starring Anthony Mackie, Miley Cyrus, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace, Damson Idris, Andrew Scott, Nicole Beharie, Pom Klementieff, Angourie Rice, Madison Davenport and Ludi Lin.

Watch the trailer below!

Black Mirror is an anthology series that taps into our collective unease with the modern world, with each stand-alone episode a sharp, suspenseful tale exploring themes of contemporary techno-paranoia leading to an unforgettable - and sometimes unsettling - conclusion. Without questioning it, technology has transformed all aspects of our lives; in every home; on every desk; in every palm - a plasma screen; a monitor; a Smartphone - a BLACK MIRROR reflecting our 21st Century existence back at us. The series is created and written by Charlie Brooker, and executive produced by Brooker and Annabel Jones.





