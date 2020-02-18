Advertisement

VIDEO: Netflix Announces Premiere Date for ON MY BLOCK Season 3

They thought life was about to return to what passes for normal in Freeridge, but the stakes just got even higher.

On My Block, co-created by Lauren Iungerich (Awkward) and Eddie Gonzalez & Jeremy Haft (All Eyez On Me), is a coming of age comedy about four bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through the triumph, pain and the newness of high-school set in the rough inner city.

Watch the season three date announcement below!

On My Block stars Diego Tinoco as "Cesar Diaz", Sierra Capri as "Monse Finnie", Jason Genao as "Ruby Martinez", Brett Gray as "Jamal Turner", Jessica Marie Garcia as "Jasmine" and Julio Macias as "Oscar."

The third season of On My Block premieres March 11, 2020.

