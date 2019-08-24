VIDEO: Netflix Announces EL CAMINO: A BREAKING BAD MOVIE

Netflix has announced El Camino: A BREAKING BAD Movie, set for October 11, 2019.

The Netflix Television Event reunites fans with Jesse Pinkman (Emmy-winner Aaron Paul). In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future. This gripping thriller is written and directed by Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad.

The movie is produced by Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Charles Newirth, Diane Mercer and Aaron Paul, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Watch the first trailer below!





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You