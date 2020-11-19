VIDEO: Mickey Guyton Talks About Being a Black Woman in Country on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
Singer Mickey Guyton is breaking record after record in the country music world.
Singer Mickey Guyton is breaking record after record in the country music world, but she's encountered her fair share of challenges as a Black woman in this space. Tune in to hear how Mickey is using her music and activism to face those issues head-on.
Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
