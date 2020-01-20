VIDEO: Michael Ealy Talks About His Daughter & STUMPTOWN On THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Article Pixel Jan. 20, 2020  

Michael Ealy is totally that dad when it comes to his kids! He reveals that he literally had to wipe away happy tears when he saw his daughter on-stage once. Plus, hear the heartwarming story about his 3-year-old daughter coming to her daddy's defense on the set of "Stumptown."

Watch the clip below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is daytime's newest destination for humor, heart, and connection, featuring music sensation and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

