VIDEO: Megan Thee Stallion Talks 'Body' on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT
She talks about her writing inspiration.
Megan Thee Stallion was inspired to write "Body" after she noticed she'd added some "fluff" during quarantine, and decided to embrace it by writing a song that celebrates everyone's body.
Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!
