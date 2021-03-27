VIDEO: Maya Rudolph and Jimmy Fallon Scat to The Roots on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Maya Rudolph appeared as a guest on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON last night, March 26.

During a commercial break, Maya and Jimmy took turns scatting to the sound of The Roots, and the video was posted on the show's official YouTube page.

Check it out below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

In 2000, Maya Rudolph became a cast member on Saturday Night Live. After leaving SNL in 2007, Rudolph appeared in various films and television series. She co-hosted her own variety series Maya & Marty (2016) with Martin Short. She has voiced various characters in the Netflix animated sitcom Big Mouth (2017-present), which won her a Primetime Emmy Award, and the Fox animated sitcom BLESS THE HARTS (2019-present). Rudolph appeared in the NBC fantasy comedy series THE GOOD PLACE (2018-2020), for which she received three Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

For her portrayal of Senator and vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris on Saturday Night Live, Rudolph won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series. She continued to reprise the role throughout 2020 as Harris was named candidate for and later elected as Vice President.