VIDEO: Maya Rudolph Discusses Her SNL Return on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Maya Rudolph walks Jimmy through the steps it takes to prepare for her role as Sen. Kamala Harris.
Maya Rudolph walks Jimmy through the steps it takes to prepare for her role as Sen. Kamala Harris on Saturday Night Live, talks about meeting Hillary Clinton and Harris for the first time and shares her newfound addiction to winning Emmys.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!
