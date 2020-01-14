VIDEO: Marvel Studios Shares Special Look at BLACK WIDOW

Article Pixel Jan. 14, 2020  

In Marvel Studios' action-packed spy thriller "Black Widow," Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Watch the special look below!

Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina.

Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, "Black Widow"-the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe-hits U.S. theaters on May 1, 2020.

VIDEO: Marvel Studios Shares Special Look at BLACK WIDOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play




Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Go Inside the Newly Renovated Sondheim Theatre - Home of LES MISERABLES on the West End
  • VIDEO: Sing Along With 'Some Things Never Change' From FROZEN 2
  • VIDEO: Nathan Lane Stars in the Teaser for PENNY DREADFUL: CITY OF ANGELS on Showtime
  • VIDEO: Jeanna de Waal and the DIANA Creatives Talk Finding the Perfect Princess Diana
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement