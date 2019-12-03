VIDEO: Marvel Studios Releases the Trailer for BLACK WIDOW

Marvel Studios has released the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated film Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson.

Watch the trailer below!

Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow in Marvel Studios' action-packed spy thriller Black Widow-the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei aka The Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz as Melina.

Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, Black Widow hits U.S. theaters on May 1, 2020.





